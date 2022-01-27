Analysts Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Post $4.28 EPS

Brokerages predict that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $9.39. REGENXBIO reported earnings of ($1.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 445.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to $5.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.38) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 141.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

RGNX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,717. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

