Analysts Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 569,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 213,149 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,158 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 165,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104 shares during the last quarter. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

