Analysts Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. The Carlyle Group posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,775,400. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after acquiring an additional 601,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after acquiring an additional 537,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after acquiring an additional 229,873 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

