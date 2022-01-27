Analysts Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,212. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $99.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

