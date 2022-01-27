Analysts Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce sales of $254.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.32 million to $259.69 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $90.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $798.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $816.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($45.70) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,309,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $7,141,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 75.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 81,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AHT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,141. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $232.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.