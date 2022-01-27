Analysts Expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. GCM Grosvenor posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 154.79% and a net margin of 2.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 22.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.68. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is -74.07%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.