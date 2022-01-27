Analysts Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce sales of $403.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $403.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.15 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $388.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.44.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,586. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,385 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $64.50 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

