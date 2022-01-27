Analysts Expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to Post $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.20. 9,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Life Storage by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

