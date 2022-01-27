Analysts Expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $12.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.57. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $45.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,901,000. 13.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

