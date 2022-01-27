Analysts Issue Forecasts for NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

NYSE:NEP opened at $72.65 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 98.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $357,791,000 after purchasing an additional 128,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,101,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,886,000 after acquiring an additional 779,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

