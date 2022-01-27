Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $86.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $75.68 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.