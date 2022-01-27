Analysts Offer Predictions for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh anticipates that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.51. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

