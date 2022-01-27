Analysts Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Target Price at $48.60

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.11.

Several analysts have commented on ADNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adient by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Adient by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after buying an additional 107,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adient by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADNT stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,440. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. Adient has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

