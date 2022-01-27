Analysts Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT at $42.60

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,930,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 259,354 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.26. 109,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,739,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

