Analysts Set Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Target Price at GBX 2,300

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($31.03).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of AML stock opened at GBX 1,196 ($16.14) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of GBX 1,123.50 ($15.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($30.97). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,365.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,690.12.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($23.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,744,000 ($2,352,941.18). Also, insider Tobias Moers bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,223 ($16.50) per share, for a total transaction of £55,035 ($74,251.21). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 158,821 shares of company stock worth $254,099,972.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

