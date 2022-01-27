Analysts Set Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) PT at $59.30

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $46.51. 3,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,956. Fortis has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $92,197,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 99,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

