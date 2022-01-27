Analysts Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target at $57.50

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.34. 811,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,976. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. Open Text has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Open Text’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 337,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Open Text by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,418,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Open Text by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after buying an additional 54,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

