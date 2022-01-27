Analysts Set Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Target Price at $44.00

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.16. 255,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,515. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $933.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.44. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $356.34 million for the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.