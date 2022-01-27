Analysts Set Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) PT at $440.00

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLPFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($477.27) to €440.00 ($500.00) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $184.83 on Monday. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $163.29 and a 52 week high of $229.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.68.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

