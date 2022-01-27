Analyzing AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) & Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get AEye alerts:

This table compares AEye and Valeo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A Valeo $18.77 billion 0.36 -$1.24 billion N/A N/A

AEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valeo.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Valeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43% Valeo N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Valeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AEye and Valeo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Valeo 1 4 6 0 2.45

AEye presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 395.50%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Valeo.

Summary

Valeo beats AEye on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems segment manufactures systems, modules, and components for climate control and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems segment develops interior controls, driving assistance, interior electronics, and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems segment manufactures lighting and wiper systems. The company was founded on February 10, 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.