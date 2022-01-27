Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anaplan posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Anaplan by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

