Ann Lewnes Sells 10,004 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADBE opened at $500.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $585.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

