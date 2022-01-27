Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by 27.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Apogee Enterprises has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

APOG opened at $45.76 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,501 shares of company stock valued at $301,387 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.