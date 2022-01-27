ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,904 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $159.69 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.15 and its 200 day moving average is $155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

