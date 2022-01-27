Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $58.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Argo Group International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 918,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

