Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 1,217,578 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 201.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217,578 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.22% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $94,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $1,821,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $150,879,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.