Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $79.69 Million Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,675,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 402,629 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $79,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

WEN opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

