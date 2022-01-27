Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $90.07 Million Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 533.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,480 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $90,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.