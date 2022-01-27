Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $92.44 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,161 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.25% of Okta worth $92,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after buying an additional 72,249 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.32.

OKTA opened at $178.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.53 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.43 and its 200 day moving average is $237.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

