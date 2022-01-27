Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 232,892 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,892 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.71% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $110,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $16,481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.08. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

