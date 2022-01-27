Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0399 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

