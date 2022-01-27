Arweave 1-Day Volume Tops $48.00 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $30.42 or 0.00083056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $48.00 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000234 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

