Ascendant Resources’ (ASND) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$0.40 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.05% from the stock’s current price.
TSE:ASND traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,997. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24.
About Ascendant Resources
