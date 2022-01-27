Ascendant Resources’ (ASND) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$0.40 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.05% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:ASND traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,997. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.