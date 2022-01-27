Ascential’s (ASCL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.94) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 490 ($6.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 451.67 ($6.09).

ASCL opened at GBX 350.20 ($4.72) on Tuesday. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 322.20 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456.80 ($6.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 405.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

