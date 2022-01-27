Assetmark Inc. Acquires 121,079 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,079 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $28,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 229,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 98,237 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 13,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,457,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

