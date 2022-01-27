Assetmark Inc. Has $34.53 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $34,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after buying an additional 3,381,064 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after buying an additional 731,762 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,170,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after buying an additional 574,171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.04 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40.

