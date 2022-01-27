Assetmark Inc. Has $44.60 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 556,536 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.59.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.