Assetmark Inc. Purchases 68,593 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $47,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 82,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 74,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.12. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

