Assetmark Inc. Trims Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,294,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,453 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.39% of News worth $53,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in News by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in News by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in News by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in News by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.