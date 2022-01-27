Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Gap Up to $15.25

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $16.22. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 4,610 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $37,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $181,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

