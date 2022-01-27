Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atlantia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($21.25) to €18.90 ($21.48) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Atlantia stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. Atlantia has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

Atlantia Company Profile

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

