Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $454.20.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

