ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.17.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of TSE ATA opened at C$50.57 on Wednesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$21.67 and a 12-month high of C$52.62. The company has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 40.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.