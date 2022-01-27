AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEYE. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th.

AEYE stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.01. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AudioEye will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Moradi purchased 17,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $132,276.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AudioEye by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AudioEye by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AudioEye by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AudioEye by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

