Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.66

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 6802586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.
AUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62.
About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)
Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc
