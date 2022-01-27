Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.66

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 6802586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

AUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

