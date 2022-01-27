Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Lowered to $213.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.96. 56,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.51 and its 200-day moving average is $218.68. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $162.58 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

