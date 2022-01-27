Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives $28.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE AVYA opened at $17.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

