AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVDX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 25.44.
Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 9.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 16.13. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 9.00 and a 52-week high of 27.43.
AvidXchange Company Profile
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
