AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVDX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 25.44.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 9.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 16.13. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 9.00 and a 52-week high of 27.43.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The company had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.