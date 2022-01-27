Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,923,000 after buying an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,117,000 after buying an additional 272,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,024,000 after buying an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL opened at $109.74 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $67.33 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.