Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,191 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after buying an additional 1,036,408 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 775,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,266,000 after buying an additional 621,818 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,592,000 after buying an additional 472,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,490,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

